Domiciliary care

Nurse Plus and Carer Plus (UK) Limited

Unit D11, Heritage Business Park, Heritage Way, Gosport,
PO12 4BG
023 9400 1359
www.nurseplusuk.com

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Nurse Plus and Carer Plus (UK) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
