Domiciliary care

Nurtured Care Head Office

Room 101-102, Aidan House, Tynegate Precinct, Sunderland Road, Gateshead,
NE8 3HU
07940 486556
www.nurturedcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Gateshead

Who runs this service

  • Nurtured Care Ltd

Registered manager

Maria Field

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
