Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Nynehead Court

Nynehead, Wellington,
TA21 0BW
01823 662481
www.tssg.co.uk

About Nynehead Court

Nynehead Court is the hub of a registered care centre from where a spectrum of care is provided for older people, including residential, respite and short stay accommodation at the Court, dementia care in the Mulberry Wing, and close care housing at the Mews. Day care is also available. The Court_s communal areas have been refurbished and the home offers transport, therapies, wine and aperitifs, and a full programme of events, which include regular classes, talks and events. Nynehead Court has 13 acres of tailored parkland, which provide much of the home_s fruit, vegetables and flowers as well as an icehouse, parterre, pinetum and orangery.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Nynehead Care Limited

Registered manager

Angela Watkins

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017