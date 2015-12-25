Nynehead Court is the hub of a registered care centre from where a spectrum of care is provided for older people, including residential, respite and short stay accommodation at the Court, dementia care in the Mulberry Wing, and close care housing at the Mews. Day care is also available. The Court_s communal areas have been refurbished and the home offers transport, therapies, wine and aperitifs, and a full programme of events, which include regular classes, talks and events. Nynehead Court has 13 acres of tailored parkland, which provide much of the home_s fruit, vegetables and flowers as well as an icehouse, parterre, pinetum and orangery.

