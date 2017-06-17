Oaktree Mews is a period building converted into a care home offering residential and respite care in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds, close to the A44 and A40. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. There are communal bathrooms with assisted baths and a wet room. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, and small pets are allowed. There is a mature lawned garden with views of the surrounding countryside. Organised group activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, and outings to local places of interest in the home_s minibus

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.