Residential care home

Oak Tree Mews

Hospital Road West, Moreton In Marsh,
GL56 0BL
01608 650797
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/oaktree-mews/

About Oak Tree Mews

Oaktree Mews is a period building converted into a care home offering residential and respite care in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds, close to the A44 and A40. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. There are communal bathrooms with assisted baths and a wet room. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, and small pets are allowed. There is a mature lawned garden with views of the surrounding countryside. Organised group activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, and outings to local places of interest in the home_s minibus

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Baker

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

