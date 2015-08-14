Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Oak Trees

Rhode Lane, Bridgwater,
TA6 6JF
01278 451125
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Oak Trees

Oak Trees is a long-established home, situated on the outskirts of Bridgwater, close to the shops, post office, pub and bus stop, with easy access from the M5 motorway. The split level building surrounds a beautiful floral courtyard garden. A dedicated area has been specifically designed to care for residents with dementia, including beautiful gardens and a summerhouse. Bedrooms are furnished to a high standard, equipped with a nurse call system. Some rooms also have the benefit of en suite facilities. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms and bring in additional furniture, if they wish. Some rooms enjoy direct access to the landscaped gardens. There are several lounge areas, a conservatory and dining rooms for dining and enjoying the company of other residents. There is a variety of activities for residents to take part in and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 67Residents
  • 22Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 45Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Patricia Ellesmere

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

