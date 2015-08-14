Oak Trees is a long-established home, situated on the outskirts of Bridgwater, close to the shops, post office, pub and bus stop, with easy access from the M5 motorway. The split level building surrounds a beautiful floral courtyard garden. A dedicated area has been specifically designed to care for residents with dementia, including beautiful gardens and a summerhouse. Bedrooms are furnished to a high standard, equipped with a nurse call system. Some rooms also have the benefit of en suite facilities. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms and bring in additional furniture, if they wish. Some rooms enjoy direct access to the landscaped gardens. There are several lounge areas, a conservatory and dining rooms for dining and enjoying the company of other residents. There is a variety of activities for residents to take part in and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

