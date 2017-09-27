Oakland is a purpose-build home offering dementia and residential on the outskirts of Rochdale, easily reached from the M62 and A58. All rooms have either en suite or washroom facilities, and are wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, and regular minibus outings to restaurants, tea dances and places of interest. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and chiropody and other therapy services, as well as a library service. There_s a conservatory and a landscaped garden.

