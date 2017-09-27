Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Oakland (Rochdale)

Bury Road, Rochdale,
OL11 5EU
01706 642448
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/oakland

About Oakland (Rochdale)

Oakland is a purpose-build home offering dementia and residential on the outskirts of Rochdale, easily reached from the M62 and A58. All rooms have either en suite or washroom facilities, and are wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, and regular minibus outings to restaurants, tea dances and places of interest. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and chiropody and other therapy services, as well as a library service. There_s a conservatory and a landscaped garden.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Rochdale

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Young

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

