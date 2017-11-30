Oaklands is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care on the outskirts of Basildon, easily reached from the M25. Some rooms have views across the garden, while all are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system, and many have en suite facilities _ there are bathrooms with assisted baths or shower rooms on each floor. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services. Organised activities include bingo, quizzes, arts and crafts, exercise, animal therapy and professional entertainment. Outside is a mature lawned garden with raised flowerbeds, as well as a vegetable and herb garden, which green-fingered enthusiasts can help to maintain.

