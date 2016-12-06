Oaklands House is near the centre of Southwold, surrounded by nearly five acres of mature woodland. The handsome entrance hall leads onto a number of reception rooms, all furnished and decorated to a high standard. The south-facing conservatory is ideal for peace and quiet but is also a popular meeting place for residents and guests. All bedrooms are fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring as much of their own furniture and effects as they wish. Rooms have extensive views over the tree-lined gardens.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.