Residential care home

Oaklands House Residential Home

Oaklands House, Blackwater Covert, Reydon, Southwold,
IP18 6RD
01502 724955
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Oaklands House Residential Home

Oaklands House is near the centre of Southwold, surrounded by nearly five acres of mature woodland. The handsome entrance hall leads onto a number of reception rooms, all furnished and decorated to a high standard. The south-facing conservatory is ideal for peace and quiet but is also a popular meeting place for residents and guests. All bedrooms are fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring as much of their own furniture and effects as they wish. Rooms have extensive views over the tree-lined gardens.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Sandra Saunders

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
