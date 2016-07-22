Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Oaklands Rest Home

Veals Lane, Marchwood, Southampton,
SO40 4WW
023 8084 5759
www.oaklandsresthome.co.uk

About Oaklands Rest Home

Oaklands Rest Home welcomes adults with complex needs, including dementia. There are two lounges, a library for a quiet retreat, two dining areas and a spa bathroom including a hydrotherapy bath and a hairdressing station. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities. The home uses up-to-date technology to plan, deliver and record person-centred care. A key feature is the Relative_s Gateway, which allows families to review their relative's care plan. The home's lifestyle co-ordinator uses a reminiscence tool for one-to-one and group work and also provides person-centred care through reminiscence, entertainment and well-being reporting. The app has sections that can be completed by family members who can upload photographs. Oaklands Rest Home has a Facebook page, which is updated daily with photographs of residents engaging in activities, and events and entertainment. Skype facilities are available to residents who have relatives who do not live locally.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 27Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Marlacourt Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Ray

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
