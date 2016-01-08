Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Oaklodge Care Home

2 Peveril Road, Duston, Northampton,
NN5 6JW
01604 752525
www.carehome.co.uk

About Oaklodge Care Home

Oak Lodge is set in a beautiful village with gardens and easy access to local shops. Residents can personalise their rooms by adding their own possessions, and all bedrooms have a nurse call system. The home offers a wide range of activities and entertainment and encourage residents to engage in activities of their choice, including reminiscence therapy, singalongs, light exercise sessions and gardening. Volunteers help to organise garden parties, BBQs and fetes.

Accommodation

  • 36Residents
  • 16Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Restgate Limited

Registered manager

Ellen Abrahart

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
