Domiciliary care

Oasis Care

Offices 1 & 2, First Floor, 2 Wellington Street, Bingley,
BD16 2NB
01274 565009
www.supportandcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Waltham House Limited

Registered manager

Brianna Milner

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
