Domiciliary care

Octavia Housing - Miranda House

Miranda House, 21 Penzance Place, London,
W11 4PD
020 7602 1516

Local authority

  • Kensington & Chelsea

Who runs this service

  • Octavia Housing

Registered manager

Nicola Marron

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
