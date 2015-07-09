Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Office - 1 (Beacon Lodge)

2 Gladstone Road, Colchester,
CO1 2EB
01206 793630
www.iecc-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017