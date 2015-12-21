Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Office S10, Bradshaw Support Limited

Moulton Park Business Centre, Redhouse Road, Moulton Park Industrial Estate, Northampton,
NN3 6AQ
01604 499099

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Bradshaw Support Limited

Registered manager

Stella Nyatsanza

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
