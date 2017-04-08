Olive House is a purpose-built, single storey care home in a small village some eight miles south of Norwich. All of the bedrooms include en suite facilities, and the home has a reception area, dining room, many lounge areas, and is surrounded by attractive gardens. Although the rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects to complement those already provided so that their room can become an individual retreat. Regular trips are organised to the local theatre, garden centres and the Suffolk and Norfolk coast.

