Domiciliary care

One Care Limited

First Floor, 459a Foleshill Road, Coventry,
CV6 5AQ
024 7745 9777

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • One Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
