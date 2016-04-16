Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

One to One Plus South

Outreach 3 Way, First Floor, Suite 5b, Brooklands House, 58 Marlborough Road, Lancing Business Park, Lancing,
BN15 8AF
0300 303 9032
www.outreach3way.org

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Outreach 3-Way

Registered manager

Timothy Wolfe

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
