Domiciliary care

Opportunities for Adults and Children

The Wellington Centre, Winchester Road, Andover,
SP10 2EG
01264 321840
www.andovermencap.org

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Andover and District Mencap

Registered manager

Annette Pearce

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
