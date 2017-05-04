Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Options Health Care Services

Suite 3 Ground Floor, Beechwood House,, Unit 5, Arlington Court, Whittle Way, Arlington Business Park, Stevenage,
SG1 2FS
01438 314840
www.optionscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Options Health Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Queenta Tafon

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
