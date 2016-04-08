Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Orchard Care Agency Ltd

344-348 High Road, Sir Robert Peel House Business Centre, Ground Floor, Ilford,
IG1 1QP
07454 397867

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Orchard Care Agency Limited

Registered manager

Mariambee Bhenick

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017