Residential care home

Orchard Care Centre

Lychgate Road, Tullibody, Alloa,
FK10 2RQ
01259 720550

About Orchard Care Centre

The Orchard is a purpose-built home providing dementia, nursing and residential care in a residential part of Alloa, easily reached from the A91. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed. All bedrooms are en suite, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. On the activities calendar are coffee mornings, arts and crafts, monthly church services, visits by professional entertainers and local school children as well as outings to garden centres, restaurants and local places. There is a secure lawned garden area with seats.

Accommodation

  • 57Residents
  • 57Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Clackmannanshire

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
