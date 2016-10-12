Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Orchard House

The Walk, Withington,
HR1 3PR
01432 850671
www.shaw.co.uk

About Orchard House

Orchard House is based in the village of Withington on the outskirts of Hereford. The care home works in partnership with Herefordshire Council and offers short and long-stay respite residential dementia care. A dementia day care service is also provided, and allows for up to ten older people. The communal facilities are complimented by an outdoor patio area and orchard. The home offers a wide range of flexible care services to help promote and maximise each resident_s independence and their quality of life. Relatives and friends are encouraged to become involved in regular reviews to help ensure that care needs are being identified and met.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Young

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
