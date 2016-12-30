Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Orchard Mews

Bentinck Road, Benwell, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE4 6UX
0191 273 4297
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/orchard-mews

About Orchard Mews

Orchard Mews is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, close to Newcastle General Hospital. It offers dementia, nursing and residential care. The home has an entertainment room for residents to follow hobbies and interests, and a sensory garden with a decking area. Some ground floor rooms open out onto the courtyard garden, and all are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, hairdressing and beauty salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, a bar service and mobile shop, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The home organises group activities such as professional entertainers, music therapy, gentle exercise, reminiscence therapy, coffee mornings, performances by local school children and a weekly church service.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jane Edgeley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

