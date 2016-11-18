Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Oswestry Office

The Granary, Weston Lane Business Park, Weston, Oswestry,
SY10 9ES
01691 655508

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Phoenix Homecare and Support Ltd

Registered manager

Kelly Williams

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
