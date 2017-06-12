Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Otang Care Limited

S6 Enterprise House, Foleshill Enterprise Park, Courtaulds Way, Coventry,
CV6 5NX
024 7509 0384
www.otangcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • OTANG CARE LIMITED

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
