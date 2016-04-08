Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Outreach Office

Headingley Hall Care Home, 5 Shire Oak Road, Headingley, Leeds,
LS6 2DD
0113 331 4834
www.westwardcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Westward Care Limited

Registered manager

Heidi Gilbert

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017