Overbury House, in a quiet residential district of Wroxham just a few hundred yards from the Norfolk Broads, provides nursing and residential care for those suffering from dementia. It is a period building, filled with light from its huge bay windows, and sits in its own landscaped grounds that contain mature trees, ornamental shrubs and a beach scene area. The spacious reception rooms have been decorated in keeping with the building s architectural style. Single or double bedrooms are tastefully furnished, the majority are en suite and some contain televisions and a telephone point. Residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home .

