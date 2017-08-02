Overdene House is in a residential area of Winsford, Cheshire, reached from the M56, and offers nursing, residential and respite care plus specialist services for young physically disabled people. Some rooms have views across the garden, many have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to accessorise their rooms with personal possessions and memorabilia. The home has a sensory room, hairdressing salon, offers chiropody and alternative therapy services and has a designated smoking area and a kitchenette for visitors. Residents on the activities committee help decide activities such as quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events, professional entertainers, and the home also offers bowling and swimming and regular outings to places of interest including the library, park and museums. There is also a landscaped garden and a patio area.

