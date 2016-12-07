Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Oxlip House

Airfield Road, Bury St Edmunds,
IP32 7RH
01284 764864

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • The Orders Of St. John Care Trust

Registered manager

Sandra Watson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
