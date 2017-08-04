Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

P & E Care Limited

Anerley Town Hall, Anerley Road, Bromley, London,
SE20 8BD
020 8676 5676
www.heritagehealthcare.co.uk/bromley

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • P & E Care Limited

Registered manager

Andrea Barrett

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
