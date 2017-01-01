Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Pagaqum Care Services

The Beacon Centre, Harrison Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff, Cardiff,
CF3 0PJ
029 2115 4581

Who runs this service

  • Pagaqum Services Ltd
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017