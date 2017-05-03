Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Palmerstone Homecare

Unit D, Warwick House, Perry Road, Harlow,
CM18 7NF
01279 437923
www.palmerstonehomcare.com

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Palmerstone Homecare Ltd

Registered manager

Patience Maisiri

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
