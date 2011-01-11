Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

PALS Limited

74 Francis Way, Silver End,
CM8 3QU
01245 392125
www.pals-ltd.com

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • PALS Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
