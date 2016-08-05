Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Pamir Homecare

4 Jetta House, 15-16 Westfield Lane, Harrow,
HA3 9ED
020 8907 5324
www.pamirhomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Pamir Corporation Limited

Registered manager

Maxwell Chimhina

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
