Domiciliary care

Paradigm Health & Social Care Limited - Telford

Telford Business Development Centre, Stafford Park 4, Telford,
TF3 3BA
0844 257 8989
www.paradigmcare.org

Local authority

  • Telford & Wrekin

Who runs this service

  • Paradigm Health & Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Julie Forrester

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
