Domiciliary care

Patrick Court

37 Duke Street, Burton Latimer, Kettering,
NN15 5UZ

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Nottingham Community Housing Association Limited

Registered manager

Janet Coventry

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
