Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Pats Care Ltd

Clockhouse, Defiance Walk, London,
SE18 5QL
020 8854 6263
www.patscare.org

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Pats Care LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017