Domiciliary care

Peace of Mind Home Support Limited

Hockley Business Centre, Valley Road, Clacton On Sea,
CO15 4AE
01255 479411

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Peace of Mind Home Support Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
