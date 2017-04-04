Pendleton Court is a period home converted into a care home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care on the outskirts of Salford, easily reached via the A6. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with furniture, ornaments and pictures and many bedrooms are en suite, all being wheelchair friendly and with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, onsite mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and alternative therapies, a designated smoking area, bar service and kitchenette for visitors. An activities co-ordinator organised animal therapy, performances by professional entertainers and local school children, exercise classes, coffee mornings, baking, gardening and a film club that meets regularly in the cinema room. There_s a courtyard garden outside.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.