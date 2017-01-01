Peniel Green is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, and respite care in Llansamlet, Swansea, near the A48. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with ornaments and pictures, and many rooms are en suite, all being wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system. There are landscaped garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good. Organised activities include baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, singalongs, hand massages and music therapy. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser and chiropodist as well as a dentist and an optician.

