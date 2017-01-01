Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Peniel Green Care Home

216 Peniel Green Road, Llansamlet, Swansea, Swansea,
SA7 9BD
01792 773034

About Peniel Green Care Home

Peniel Green is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, and respite care in Llansamlet, Swansea, near the A48. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with ornaments and pictures, and many rooms are en suite, all being wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system. There are landscaped garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good. Organised activities include baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, singalongs, hand massages and music therapy. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser and chiropodist as well as a dentist and an optician.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 34Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

