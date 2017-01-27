Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Pennine Social Care Limited Head Office

First Floor Offices, Rhodes Bank Chambers, 184-188 Union Street, Oldham,
OL1 1EN
0161 626 0023
www.penninesocialcare.com

Local authority

  • Oldham

Who runs this service

  • Pennine Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Violet Gutu

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
