Pennwood Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, reached via the M5. Most bedrooms have en suite facilities and some have garden views, while all are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, as well as a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal therapy and visits, musical events and church services. Green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the garden looking smart, and there are conservatories and a patio area.

