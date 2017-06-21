Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Penrose Community Links

1 Waterloo Gardens, Milner Square, London,
N1 1TY
020 3668 9270
www.penrose.org.uk

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Penrose Options

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017