Domiciliary care

People Matters

Unit 68A, Barkston House, Croydon Street, Leeds,
LS11 9RT
0113 234 6896

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • People Matters (West Yorkshire)

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
