Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Personal Home Choices

Unit C, Suite 13, Dorcan Business Centre, The Dorcan Complex, Faraday Road, Swindon,
SN3 5HQ
01793 507720

Local authority

  • Swindon

Who runs this service

  • Swindon Old Peoples Housing Society

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017