Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Phoenix Care (Havering) Limited

Unit 8C, Elms House, Elms House Industrial Estate, Church Road, Harold Wood, Romford,
RM3 0JU
01708 607869

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • Phoenix Care (Havering) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017