Picktree Court Care Home caters for 62 older people requiring residential care on the ground floor and first floor, and a further floor of 26 beds providing nursing care. It is located in Chester-Le-Street town centre close to Lumley Castle and the surrounding park and riverside areas. The home offers short-term, long-term and respite care, along with day care. All bedrooms are en suite, and there are several lounges and day spaces and a hair salon. An activity coordinator organises various sessions for residents.

