Residential care home

Pinewood Lodge

Oxhey Drive, Watford,
WD19 7HR
020 8421 7900
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Pinewood Lodge

Pinewood Lodge is a purpose-built care home in South Oxhey, in a quiet residential area, with woodlands and open fields nearby. It offers residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks and day care for those living within the community. With a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more, there are plenty of opportunities to socialise. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities, and the home runs a number of clubs to suit the interests of the residents, including a boys club on a Saturday afternoon, a knitting circle, a Friday evening pub night, a gardening club as well as regular movie nights, There is also Best Friends Caf_ where residents can enjoy tea, coffee and homemade cakes with visiting family and friends.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Kanapathipillai Thirumalthasan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
