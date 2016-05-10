Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Pinnacle Caring Services Limited

Unit 4, Parade Enterprise Centre, The Parade, Balcon, Chester,
CH1 5HN
01244 457244
www.pinnaclecaring.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Pinnacle Caring Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017