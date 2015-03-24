Pitchill House near Evesham is a converted Georgian home offering nursing and residential care, close to the A46 and A44. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is an activities room to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends and family. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, flowering arranging, local school performances, coffee mornings and minibus outings. There are mature landscaped gardens and a large conservatory.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.